JUST-IN: Gunmen Kidnap Niger Ex-APC Chairman

The former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger State, Sule Muhammad has been kidnapped by some unknown gunmen on Thursday.

New Telegraph gathered that the awful incident happened when the gunmen invaded the ancient town of Zungeru in Niger State.

According to the report, the gunmen stormed the town in the wee hours of Thursday and shot sporadically before whisking the victim away.

Some residents said the former Chairman was kidnapped at his residence around 12 am on Thursday while his daughter and son were injured by the gunmen.

“When they (gunmen) came around on Thursday, they started sporadic shooting and it lasted for about an hour before they took away the former APC Chairman, Wushishi LGA, Alhaji Sule.

“They shot his daughter in the leg and one of his sons also sustained cutlass cuts. As I speak with you, they have not established contact with the family,” said a resident, who preferred not to be named.