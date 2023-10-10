JUST-IN: Gunmen Kidnap Four Nasarawa Varity Students

Some unidentified gunmen have reportedly kidnapped at least four students from Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

New Telegraph gathered that the gunmen entered the students’ residence in Angwan Kare, which is located in the Keffi Local Government Area, on Tuesday.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the abduction during a telephone conversation with Channels Television on Tuesday.

Nansel stated that the State Police Command received a distress call in the early hours of Tuesday, reporting an attack by gunmen on a house in Angwan Kare.

“The command is aware of kidnapping at about 12:55 am as a distress was received that a house located at Angwan Kaare, Keffi was invaded by unidentified armed men,” Nansel said.

READ ALSO:

Nansel stated that efforts to trail the perpetrators after combing the area were unsuccessful. Nevertheless, he assured that a manhunt had been initiated to rescue the abducted students.

“The police in collaboration with the military, responded accordingly and combed the area, but to no avail.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered a manhunt for the culprits with a view to rescue the victims unhurt,” Nansel said.

The victims have been identified as Rahila Hanya, a student in the Science Laboratory Technology department; Josephine Gersho, studying Computer Science; Rosemary Samuel, enrolled in the Business Administration program; and Goodness Samuel, a student in the Geography department.