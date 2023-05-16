JUST-IN: Gunmen Kidnap FCTA Staff, 14 Others In Abuja 

Unknown gunmen have kidnapped a staff of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, at Pegi Community of Kuje Area Council.

The gunmen were said to have attacked the Abuja in 30 Housing Estate, located in the community late Sunday night, taking the staff and other 14 victims, after shooting sporadically into the air.

Mukhtar Galadima, Director of FCT Department of Development Control (DCC) who confirmed the incident, said, “Yes is true, one of our drivers by the name Shuaibu Misa was kidnapped and he has not been released”

Also, a resident and the Chairman, Pegi Residents Association (PRA), Taiwo Aderibigbe, said among the persons abducted was a staff of the FCT Department of Development Control under Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC).

“Gunmen abducted 15 persons along the abandoned 14 kilometres Pegi road, out of those kidnapped is one Shuaibu Misa, a staff with the Federal Capital Territory Administration.

“We also observed that a husband of the woman who sells second hand clothes at the main entrance to the estate was among the people kidnapped while they were returning from work.

“The kidnappers have not contacted the families of those abducted at the moment, but we are still trying to identify other residents abducted”

The FCT Police Command was yet to react to the incident, as at the time of filling this report.