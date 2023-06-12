JUST-IN: Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest In Kaduna

Unknown gunmen have kidnapped Reverend Father Jeremiah Yakubu, the parish priest of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Karku in Kauku Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Reverend Father Emmanuel Okolo, the Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Monday, June 12.

According to him, Father Yakubu was whisked from the parish rectory in Kauru LGA at about 11 pm on Sunday night when the gunmen invaded the area.

While calling for intense prayer for the quick and safe release of the priest, the Chancellor appealed to the parishioners to refrain from taking laws into their hands.