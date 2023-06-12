New Telegraph

June 12, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. JUST-IN: Gunmen Kidnap…

JUST-IN: Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest In Kaduna

Unknown gunmen have kidnapped Reverend Father Jeremiah Yakubu, the parish priest of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Karku in Kauku Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Reverend Father Emmanuel Okolo, the Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Monday, June 12.

According to him, Father Yakubu was whisked from the parish rectory in Kauru LGA at about 11 pm on Sunday night when the gunmen invaded the area.

While calling for intense prayer for the quick and safe release of the priest, the Chancellor appealed to the parishioners to refrain from taking laws into their hands.

Post Views: 75
Tags:

Read Previous

7 Facts You May Not Know About Student Laon Act

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023