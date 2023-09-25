JUST-IN: Gunmen Kidnap Benue Commissioner

The Benue State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Matthew Abo, has been abducted.

New Telegraph gathered that the lawmaker was abducted between 8 p.m. in Zaki Bịam Local Government Area of the state.

The development was confirmed in a statement issued on Monday by the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Tersoo Kula.

The statement reads, “Unfortunately, that is the news. Commissioner for Information, Culture & Tourism, Mr. Matthew Abo from Ukum LGA was kidnapped, ” reportedly said.

The gunmen attacked the Commissioner’s residence in Zaki-Biam, the administrative headquarters of Ukum Local Government.

Quoting eyewitnesses, the assailants arrived on four motorcycles, forcefully entered the Commissioner’s house, and fired shots indiscriminately.

Mr Abo is among the 17 commissioners inaugurated as members of the Benue State Executive Council on 29 August.