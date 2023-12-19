JUST-IN: Gunmen Kidnap A’Ibom High Court Judge, Driver, Kill Orderly

Gunmen on Monday kidnapped a High Court Judge in Oron Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Justice Joy Unwana, and, her driver.

New Telegraph gathered that her orderly was killed in the attack which occurred along Uyo-Okobo- Oron road.

The Chairman Oron branch of the Nigeria Bar Association (NSA), Torosco Eyene Esq who confirmed the development to our Correspondent on Tuesday said the judge was kidnapped along the Okobo axis of the Uyo-oron road on her way to Uyo after court sitting.

He disclosed that members of the association have scheduled a meeting with the State Commissioner of Police and State Director of DSS tomorrow (Wednesday)

He said ” Yes, the sitting Judge in Oron was kidnapped yesterday (Monday)on her way back to Uyo after court sitting. By tomorrow Wednesday, we are moving down to Uyo to meet with the commissioner of Police, Olatoye Durusinmi, and the DSS on the issue”

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Akwa Ibom Police Command SP. Odiko Macdon has not responded to calls from our Correspondent at the time of sending this report.