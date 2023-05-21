JUST-IN: Gunmen Invade 2 Kwara Communities, Kill 1

Gunmen have invaded two communities in the Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State, killing one person in the process.

New Telegraph gathered that the gunmen also carted away huge cash and phones during the operation.

Sources said that the first attack by the gunmen took place in the Gure community where one person was killed, while the latest happened in the Boriya community.

The Chairman of the Baruten, AbdulRasheed Lafia, confirmed that one person was killed during the attack that took place in Gure.

The spokesman of Kwara State Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi, described the latest incident “as an armed robbery attack on a trader in Boriya, where money and handsets were stolen.

“No death, no injury and it wasn’t an attack on a community against another as far as the command is aware, ” Ajayi said.

The Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Engr Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, who hailed from Baruten LGA, condemned the attacks in both communities.

Danladi-Salihu, in a statement issued on Saturday, assured that the government would do everything possible to avert the recurrence of the unfortunate incidents.

The Speaker also urged residents of the areas to be vigilant and report any suspicious movements to security agents.

“My heart is heavy in the wake of recent attacks that occurred in some of our communities. We understand the pain and suffering that these attacks have caused to the affected individuals and families. And we want to assure you that the government is taking prompt action to avert any future occurrences.

“We also condemn these attacks in the strongest terms possible and we assure you that as your representatives, we are doing everything within our power to ensure that those responsible for these attacks are apprehended and brought to justice.

“This is because we understand the importance of ensuring the safety and security of our citizens. We will not rest until we have put in place measures that will prevent any future occurrences of such attacks”, he said in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Sheu Yusuf.