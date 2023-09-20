JUST-IN: Gunmen Attack DSS Personnels In Anambra

…As Commissioner Dismisses Allegations

The communal clash in Isuanocha town Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State got messier when gunmen attacked officers and men of the Departments of State Service (DSS) and set their operational vehicle ablaze.

At the moment two of the security personnel are responding to treatment at the hospital as a result of the attack while others were slightly injured.

The security personnel was deployed to maintain calm in the community and as they were approaching the Obibia River Bridge the gunmen stormed the area and opened fire on them but for the stiff resistance of the officers and men in the operation, lives would have been lost while the gunmen fled with bullet wounds.

This is coming as the Commissioner for Homeland Matters Chief Chikodi Anarah has dismissed allegations that he has a hand in the crisis in the town.

When contacted the Anambra state Director of the DSS Mr Enoch Power said that he was currently in a meeting but directed reporters to speak with the Committee for Homeland Matters to make the confirmation.

Speaking through a release signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Anambra Vigilante Services AVS Mr Nweke Nweke Anarah described the allegations as unfounded adding that the lingering crisis in Isuanocha town is being caused by a gang of hoodlums led by a former Community leader who is facing murder charge.

“It was ridiculous that the people mentioned above could describe men of the Department of State Security (DSS) drafted by their State Director on official assignment last Saturday as hoodlums.

According to him, it is a show of the height of criminality and brazen challenge to Nigerian security agencies that the Onyeagolu family engaged unknown gunmen to attack men of the DSS, calling them hoodlums.

The Commissioner noted that for some time now, those deadly hirelings of the Onyeagolu family have been terrorizing the hitherto peaceful Isuaniocha community.”

“I am not perturbed by the names they are calling me because that has been their stock in trade. I think that what Festus Onyeagolu, Anthony Onyeagolu, and their cohorts want to achieve is to distance me from using my office to deploy internal security to sack the faceless criminals they engaged against their community people and nothing more.

“Their attack on the DSS last Saturday around Obibia bridge axis of Isuaniocha is clear evidence of inclination to barbaric acts by Festus Onyeagolu, Anthony Onyeagolu, and their cohorts”, the Honourable Commissioner noted.

