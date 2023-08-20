JUST-IN: Gunmen Abduct 4 In Bauchi Community

At least four persons have been reportedly kidnapped by suspected gunmen in a recent attack launched in Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Subday Telegraph reports that the residents of Ningi LGA have been vulnerable to attacks in recent times because of its proximity to the Lame-Burra Forest Reserve, a haven for kidnappers.

According to the reports, Among those who were abducted is a 20-year-old nursing mother and three males.

Locals privy to the development said one person was kidnapped initially in the first incident that took place on Thursday in Sanger community, Kwangoro village.

The gunmen reportedly attacked Yadagungume town on the same Saturday and abducted the 20-year-old nursing mother.

However, details are still sketchy on whether the kidnappers have contacted family members of the captives to demand ransom.

Ibrahim Zubairu, the Acting Chairman of the Ningi LGA, informed reporters that as soon as he learned of the situation, he will quickly mobilised security officers to the affected communities.

Ahmed Wakili, the spokesman for the Bauch State Police Command, did not return calls or texts requesting confirmation of the incidents.