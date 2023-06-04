New Telegraph

June 4, 2023
JUST-IN: Gummen Attack Two Ebonyi Communities

Gunmen attack Plateaua as over 200 dies
The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed attack on two communities of the state by suspected gunmen.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Onome Onovewakpoyeya said the police had commenced an investigation to unravel those behind the attacks.

According to her, the communities affected by the attack were Uburu and Okposi in Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state.

“The command is aware of the attack and an investigation has commenced in order to arrest the suspects.

“A Sienna car and two other vehicles were burnt. A passer-by was shot in the shoulder and is receiving treatment at the hospital,” she added.

