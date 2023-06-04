JUST-IN: Gummen Attack Two Ebonyi Communities

The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed attack on two communities of the state by suspected gunmen.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Onome Onovewakpoyeya said the police had commenced an investigation to unravel those behind the attacks.

According to her, the communities affected by the attack were Uburu and Okposi in Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state.

“The command is aware of the attack and an investigation has commenced in order to arrest the suspects.

“A Sienna car and two other vehicles were burnt. A passer-by was shot in the shoulder and is receiving treatment at the hospital,” she added.