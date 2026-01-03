JUST-IN: Gov Yusuf Monday’s Defections To APC Shifted

The speculated Monday defection of the Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has been shifted to another date.

A close ally to Governor Yusuf hinted that the earlier date fixed for the official defection, Monday, January 5, 2026, has now been rescheduled to Monday, January 12, 2026.

Reports had earlier indicated Governor Yusuf, readiness to decamp to the APC. However, a highly placed source, who requested anonymity and was present at a meeting between Governor Yusuf and Vice President Kashim Shettima in Abuja on Friday, revealed that the governor appealed for additional time.

According to the source, Yusuf wants to further engage a few remaining state legislators and other key stakeholders who are yet to fully align with the proposed political move.

Kano, the ancient city regarded as a major hub of northern Nigerian politics, has in recent days been awash with reports of the governor’s planned defection from the NNPP to the APC.

The development has taken many political observers by surprise, given its potential implications for the political balance in the state.