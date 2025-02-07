JUST IN: Gov Sule Sacks All Political Appointees

Share

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule has sacked all political appointees including Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants and Personal Assistants.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Friday, February 7 and made available to newsmen in Lafia, the state capital.

Governor Sule made this disclosure while speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barr. Labaran Magaji and Commodore Yahaya Owuna(rtd) as the Sole administrators of the Udege Administrative Area, held at the Government House.

According to the governor, the dissolution of the political appointees was with immediate effect.

