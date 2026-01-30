JUST-IN: Gov Okpebholo Reshuffles Cabinet

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State, on Friday, announced the reshuffling of his cabinet, New Telegraph reports.

The minor change, according to the Governor, is aimed at strengthening governance and efficiency in the state administration.

Speaking in a press statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Umar Ikhilor, Governor Okpebholo disclosed that the reshuffle involved three key appointments.

Vincent Osas Uwadiae has been redeployed from the Ministry of Oil and Gas Resources to the Ministry of Lands and Housing as Commissioner.

Yakubu Oshiorenua Musa, previously Commissioner for Lands and Housing, is now Chief of Staff to the Governor.

Also, Gani Audu, former Chief of Staff, has been nominated as Commissioner for Oil and Gas Resources, pending confirmation by the Edo State House of Assembly.

New Telegraph gathered that the changes take effect from January 30, 2026.

According to the statement, the Governor said he is confident the adjustments will enhance coordination, policy implementation, and governance in the State.