JUST-IN: Gov Lawal Suspends Licenses Of Private Schools In Zamfara

The Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal on Tuesday announced the suspension of licenses of private school operators as he declared a state of emergency on education in the state.

Governor Lawal who made this known while speaking in a state-wide broadcast bemoaned “The neglected education system in Zamfara affects all levels, from primary to tertiary institutions, with poor learning environments and personnel.

“To maintain a minimum level of quality in education delivery, the government has suspended the licenses of private education providers in the state.

“This is in line with his campaign manifesto, where he made promises to the people of Zamfara to implement policies and programmes aimed at reforming the education sector, building and rehabilitating public schools, providing adequate educational facilities, and training/retraining the existing staff to enhance their capacities.

“As a result, the Dauda Lawal administration has commenced the construction and renovation of 245 schools across the 14 Local Government Areas of the state; provision of two-seater desks for pupils and students, totaling 9,542, equipping the constructed and renovated 245 schools with 619 tables and 926 chairs for the teachers.

“All teachers and education managers will receive subject-specific training and retraining.”

Furthermore, the government has given its approval to sponsor 50 per cent of Zamfara indigenes who are admitted into the Federal Government Girls College, Gusau for the upcoming academic sessions in 2023-2024.

“The state government has paid the National Examination Council (NECO) fees for all Zamfara public school candidates who sat for the 2023 examinations.

“Similarly, certificates for the candidates who sat for the 2019 NECO examinations have been collected and distributed to the students.

“The results of the NECO examinations taken in 2020, 2021, and 2022 will be released to students before the end of this month,” the statement read.