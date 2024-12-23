JUST-IN: Gombe Gov Signs 2025 Budget Into Law

Share

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, has signed the 2025 Appropriation Bill of N369. 9 into law following its successful passage by the Gombe State House of Assembly.

Speaking during the signing ceremony held at the Government House in Gombe, Governor Inuwa Yahaya described the 2025 budget as a blueprint for economic growth and social development, stating that the appropriation law has reflected his administration’s resolve to deepen its development agenda as it focuses on sectors that directly impact the lives of our citizens.

He commended the Gombe State House of Assembly for the swift passage of the appropriation bill, emphasizing that since 2019, the harmonious relationship between the legislature and the executive has been instrumental in achieving the remarkable milestones recorded by his administration.

I want to sincerely thank the honourable members of the House of Assembly for the speedy passage of the bill. Your cooperation and support since we came on board have been truly commendable. Over the years, we have worked harmoniously, and this partnership has significantly benefited the good people of Gombe State”, the Governor stated.

“The awards we recently earned in security, health, and other sectors, are a result of the synergy between the two arms of government. These achievements are not the result of individual efforts but of our collective commitment to the progress of our state.

The increase in sectoral allocation by the House of Assembly is to further improve healthcare delivery and enhance social services for our people. We are committed to ensuring that these resources are effectively utilized for the greater good of our people ”, Governor Inuwa further added.

The Governor also informed the lawmakers that by January the government will release the performance report for the 2024 budget with the optimism that the performance will be incredible while being confident of achieving an ‘A’ rating.

Earlier in his remarks, the Speaker of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Mohammed Luggerewo said the House of Assembly has increased the budget from the earlier 320.1 Billion Naira submitted by Governor Inuwa Yahaya to 369.9 Billion Naira to meet the aspirations of the people of Gombe State.

“We made these adjustments because we strongly believe that the areas we have prioritized will significantly enhance the quality of life for our citizens.

“We commend His Excellency, the Governor, for placing a strong emphasis on capital expenditure, which accounts for 69% of the total budget. This focus is a deliberate effort to drive infrastructure development and long-term growth”, the Speaker stated.

“Our budget in Gombe State stands out as one of the best in the country. Its content reflects resilience, vision and a deep commitment to progress. Initially proposed at N320.1 billion, we increased it to N369.9 billion in the best interest of the masses to address critical needs and improve the standard of living of our people ”, the Speaker added.

The Speaker used the occasion to commend the Governor’s leadership and the synergy between the executive and legislative arms in the budget’s passage and other legislative endeavours, assuring the public of the Assembly’s commitment to robust oversight to ensure effective implementation.

