JUST-IN: Germany’s Chancellor, Scholz Visits Tinubu In Aso Rock

As part of a trip to the West African country German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has met with President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria on Sunday, October 29 as scheduled.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that Scholz is seeking to diversify its trade partners and expand economic partnerships in the energy-rich region.

However, in his third trip to Africa since he took office in 2021, and his second this year, Scholz pushed for further development of Nigeria’s capacity to meet local needs even as Germany seeks improved trade relations with its second-largest trading partner in sub-Saharan Africa.

The yearly trade volume between Germany and Nigeria is projected to be over 3 billion euros.

During their discussion in Abuja, Scholz informed Tinubu that a major focus of the two nations’ cooperation will be collaborating with Nigeria to address regional and global concerns like migration, security, and the prevalence of coups in West and Central Africa.

READ ALSO:

“There are a lot of chances not just from gas and oil… but for better using the capacities of your country, but also for going into investments for the future, which is about hydrogen,” Scholz stated.

Amid calls for an energy shift, observers have identified Africa as a potential exporter of hydrogen energy.

Under intense internal pressure to solve immigration-related concerns, the German Chancellor discussed the best way to manage migration by “having a co-management which is helping the two countries the best.”

Before his meeting with Tinubu, Scholz told Lagos-based Punch newspaper that Germany has a “considerable demand for natural gas” and “concrete amounts” of supplies should be agreed on in negotiations between Nigerian gas producers and German gas traders.

Nigeria has Africa´s largest proven gas reserves estimated to be 202 trillion cubic feet and has been keen on working toward helping meet Europe´s needs after Russia sharply reduced natural gas flows following its war with Ukraine. Germany, though, has diversified its gas supplies from Russia since the war.

The Nigerian leader sought Germany’s support in helping to address the country’s security and economic challenges.

“Nigeria is still crawling, but we are determined to change the narrative and bring about a transformative government in the country,” Tinubu said.

“We still need very much support in that area. And for us to be able to sustain democracy, the rule of law and freedom for our people, we need to fight for democracy.

Scholz will also meet with West Africa´s regional bloc of ECOWAS Commission president, Omar Alieu Touray, and open a German-Nigerian business forum in the economic hub of Lagos.

He then heads to Ghana where he will end his trip on Tuesday.