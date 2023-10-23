JUST-IN: Gbajabiamila, Ribadu, Others Arrive As S’Court Hears Atiku, Obi Petition Today

The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, have arrived at the Supreme Court over the suit filed by the opposition parties against the victory of President Bola Tinubu at the February 25 presidential election.

Other dignitaries at the Apex court include the National Security Adviser (NSA) of Nigeria, Nuhu Ribadu, and the acting National Chairman of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum, among others.

The Supreme Court had set Today, Monday to hear the appeals of the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar; Labour Party’s Peter Obi; and Allied People’s Movement (APM), seeking the court to nullify President Bola Tinubu’s victory.

