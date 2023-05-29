JUST-IN: Ganduje Left Behind N241.3bn Liability, N75.6bn Debt Profile

…We Reject In It Totality, Abba

There was a mild drama as the outgoing Governor of Kano State, Dr Umar Abdullahi Ganduje was said to have left behind a mounting liabilities of N241.3 billions and a debt profile of N75.6 billions for the incoming administration.

This was as the incoming Governor of the state, Abba Kabir Yusuf said he rejected the debts in totality.

Speaking while handing over mantle of power to the Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, the outgoing State Secretary to the Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, said the Ganduje government collected Revenues of N1.2 trillion in the last eight years and spend all the N1.2 Trillion.

He said the State is today having the largest Workforce of 62,986, but paucity of funds that is facing the state and grappling infrastructural development works that the government undertook.

Usman Alhaji noted that out of the N75.6 billions, N9.2 billions was for the state, while the 44 Local Government was having N66.3 billions liabilities.

Responding, Yusuf expressed surprised from the departure of the traditional means of handing over inheritance in the state, from 1999 to 2015 when Kwankwaso handed over to Abdullahi Ganduje.

“In fact that time Kwankwaso wanted to stayed behind for the swearing in for Ganduje, so I see no reason whatsoever that Ganduje could not stayed to handover, but sent a letter that he wanted to handover by 9pm which we rejected as against the constitutional provisions”.

“But we insisted that it has to be today but by 9am, and surprisingly we received very scanty handing over even the transition Committee handing over was also very scanty after we had suffered including going to the Press, however we are collecting what is been submitted to Us”.

“We are going to look at where we are satisfied we take actions, is so disheartening that the Government left debt profile of over N241 Billions where are going to source the Money and the internally revenue they are talking about is nothing to write home about”.

“We see the used of Consultant as drain conduct we will look at it definitely, I asked Allah to rewards Ganduje to reward him according what he did”.

But still the NNPP government said they are in power to work not to steal Government money and they are going to ensure a better Kano in the next four years through collaborative efforts.

Abba Kabir Yusuf, however Exonerated the State SSG for doing his best including providing possible and good advises which they were rejected.