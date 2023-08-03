JUST-IN: Fulani Herdsmen Kidnap 5 In Edo

Five persons have been reportedly kidnapped by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Igarra, Headquarters of Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State.

It was gathered that four people were kidnapped on Wednesday while one was picked on Tuesday.

Confirming the incident, a top commander of the Vigilante Group said they have been combing the forests in the area adding that “They are just picking people everywhere, especially around farm road behind the technical college hostel and behind the Gloryland School in Igarra.

“They kidnapped four people yesterday (Wednesday) and then one the day before. They contacted one of the families of the victims and they asked for N12m, they have called only once and since then, they have not called till now.

“About a week ago, they kidnapped four people near Aiyegunle where they killed one person and before then they also kidnapped one person on the same farm road and they collected N1m before he was released and from the testimonies of the victims, they said they are Fulani boys.”

When contacted, the traditional ruler of the Igarra/ Akuku Clan, HRH, Oba Adeche Saiki JP, the Otaru of Igarra called on the state government to enforce the ban on open grazing in the state which has been passed into law”

Recall that a group from the area, the Okpameri Descendants Union(ODU) condemned what it said was a renewed onslaught by suspected kidnappers and bandits masquerading as herdsmen on Igarra/Ibillo Road, especially around Uneme-Nekhua – Ayetoro/Ogbe – Okpameri Junction axis of the road in Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo State a week ago.

When contacted the Police Public Relations Officer of the Edo State Police Command, Chidi Nwabuzor said he was not aware of the incident.