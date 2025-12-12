The Governor of River State, Siminalayi Fubara, on Friday, officially received the All Progressives Congress (APC) membership card, which marks a paradigm shift and new political alignment for the governor.

The Rivers APC Chairman, Tony Okocha, made this presentation at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The handover ceremony shows Governor Fubara’s commitment to the party and is seen as a step toward strengthening the APC’s presence in the state.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Fubara defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) amid the ongoing leadership crisis of the party.