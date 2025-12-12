New Telegraph

December 12, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 12, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. JUST-IN: Fubara Receives…

JUST-IN: Fubara Receives APC Membership Card

The Governor of River State, Siminalayi Fubara, on Friday, officially received the All Progressives Congress (APC) membership card, which marks a paradigm shift and new political alignment for the governor.

The Rivers APC Chairman, Tony Okocha, made this presentation at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

READ ALSO: 

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

The handover ceremony shows Governor Fubara’s commitment to the party and is seen as a step toward strengthening the APC’s presence in the state.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Fubara defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) amid the ongoing leadership crisis of the party.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu Expresses Hope On Future Of The Yoruba, Nigeria
Read Next

Firm To Train Journalists On Blue Economy Operations, Policy