JUST-IN: Fubara Appoints Edison Ehie As Chief Of Staff

Governor Siminlayi Fubara of Rivers State has ry appointed the immediate-past factional Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Edison Ehie, as his new Chief of Staff.

Ehie replaced Chidi Amadi, who is an ally of the former Rivers Governor and the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Recall that Ehie, who represented Ahoada-East Constituency 2 in the State House of Assembly, in a letter on Sunday, December 31, resigned as the Speaker and also vacated his seat in the House.

READ ALSO:

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Edison’s resignation was contained in a letter dated December 29, 2023, and signed by him.

The letter was addressed to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu.

Sources hinted to Leadership Newspaper that Ehie resigned his position to allegedly create a vacuum in the House to accommodate some of the resolutions signed during a peace meeting initiated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

One of the resolutions at the meeting included the recognition of Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule is the Speaker of the Rivers Assembly.