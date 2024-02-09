JUST-IN: Four Die In Ogun Lone Accident

Four persons on Friday died in a lone accident along the Sagamu-Ore-Benin expressway.

The accident which occurred about 1111.40 amt J-3, Ijebu-Ode axis of the highway, claimed the lives of all the occupants of the vehicle.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun sector command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta.

According to Okpe, the accident involved a Toyota Camry car with registration number, BDG 184 FY.

Okpe explained that the driver of the car who was travelling at high speed, lost control of the wheels and crashed into a swamp.

She said the victims of the crash included three male and one female adults.

“The suspected cause of the lone crash was excessive speed which led to loss of control.

“The vehicle veered off the road and somersaulted into a swamp.

“The corpses of the deceased were taken to the State General Hospital morgue in Ijebu-Ode”, Okpe said.

She added that the sector commander, Anthony Uga has advised motorists to take long journeys to always have 15 minutes rest after four four-hour drive to avoid fatigue while driving and also go with the stipulated speed limit.