JUST-IN: Former Kwara Military Gov, Latinwo Is Dead

Former Military Governor of Kwara State, Group Captain Salaudeen Adebola Latinwo (Rtd), is dead.

He reportedly died at the age of 80 years in the early hour of Saturday, August 12 in the United Kingdom (UK) after a protracted illness.

Latinwo, a retired Group Captain in the Nigerian Air Force, who was born on 12th July 1943, served as Military Governor of Kwara State between January 1984 and August 1985 under the Military Government of Major General Muhammadu Buhari.

Born in Offa, Latinwo was part of the pioneering sets of officer cadets recruited into the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in 1963, under the First Chief of Air Staff of the Nigerian Air Force, Colonel Gerhard Kahtz, who was on secondment to the Nigerian Air Force as Head of the German Air Force Assistance Group (GAFAG).

Meanwhile, Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commiserated with the people of the state, especially the Offa community, over the death of a former military administrator of the state, retired Group Captain Salaudeen Adebola Latinwo.

In a statement on Saturday, Governor AbdulRazaq called the death a sad occurrence and a big void in the crop of great statesmen whose well of wisdom and experience is invaluable.

“On behalf of the AbdulRazaqs, the government and the people of Kwara State, the Governor sends his heartfelt condolences to the family of the late military administrator, the Offa community, and the military establishment on this development,” according to a Government House statement.

“The Governor prays to Allaah to repose the soul of the former leader in Al-Jannah and uphold his family and the community he left behind.”