JUSt-IN: First Ondo CPS Loses Wife

The first Chief Press Secretary (CPS) in Ondo State, Chief Adewole Atandeyi has lost his wife, Mrs. Clara Welola who died at the age was 75.

Chief Atandeyi, 90, was the first CPS on the creation of old Ondo State in 1976 and the first Director of Information Services in the state between 1980 and 1989.

The family of the nonagenarian in a statement titled “The Matriarch of Atandeyi family dies at 75” yesterday said the wife of the veteran journalist lost his wife in the early hours of Tuesday.

The statement read “Mrs Clara Atandeyi was a homemaker who will be deeply missed by all who came across her. As a Chief Nursing Officer, she dedicated her entire life to serving others with compassion, care and kindness.

Her dedication to selfless service and steadfastness earned her a State award on 16th September 2010, 2010 when the then Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko gave her a state award for honesty and integrity.

“She is survived by an aged husband, Chief Adewole Atandeyi, enterprising and God-fearing children and grandchildren, a United States-based medical doctor, Engineers and others as well as brothers, sisters and cousins.”