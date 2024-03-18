JUST-IN: Fire Razes Down Sokoto Central Market

An early morning fire has completely destroyed Sokoto Central Market with the motorcycle section of the market being affected.

According to an eyewitness who was unable to determine the cause of the outbreak, the fire started in the early hours of Monday.

However, another source revealed that the Sokoto Central market fire emanated from a dump site close to the motorcycle section.

Shehu Muhammad, the chairman of the Motorcycles Marketers Association, responded to the tragedy by saying that while the fire was still blazing, they were unable to estimate how many motorcycles were destroyed.

“We cannot quantify the number of motorcycles burnt down by the fire now because the fire is still raging.

“But many people lost their shops along with their motorcycles because they could not come in time as the fire started around 6 am.

“But men of the federal and state fire services are currently battling, but I know it will take some time before they can quench it all,” he said.

Nonetheless, he implored the state administration to assist individuals who lost their properties in the fire outbreak incident.