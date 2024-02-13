JUST-IN: Fire Razes Down Kwara High Court

Fire on Tuesday gutted the main building of the Kwara State High Court Complex sitting in Ilorin, the state capital.

New Telegraph reports that the inferno impacted over 40 offices, three open courts, the registry department, and the litigation office.

Hassan Adekunle, the State Fire Service’s spokesman who confirmed the development to reporters said the agency received a distress call about the event at around 07.33 hours and arrived quickly.

“The firefighters immediately commenced their efforts to combat the raging flames. Working tirelessly, they skillfully navigated through the burning structure, deploying their expertise and resources to contain and extinguish the fire.

“Despite the daunting challenges they faced, the firefighters succeeded in saving the state high court from complete devastation, preventing what could have been a catastrophic loss.

“Subsequent investigation into the cause of the fire revealed that it was triggered by a power surge, highlighting the importance of electrical safety measures,” he added.

The Director of the State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, has advised the public to emphasize safety knowledge and safeguards in their daily lives.

He stated that the call to action emphasizes the crucial role that vigilance and preparedness play in preventing similar tragedies from occurring in the future.