JUST-IN: Fire Razes Anambra Plank Market

Tragedy struck on Thursday night at the Ọgbo-Osisi Market, also known as plank market, in Onitsha, Anambra State with some portion of the market completely destroyed by fire.

The Public Relations Officer for the Anambra State Police, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the occurrence and informed reporters that police officers, under the direction of a divisional police officer, were making every effort to address the problem.

He also mentioned that a few kind-hearted people were contributing to the fire’s extinguishment.

“Our operatives led by the DPO, and some good-spirited individuals are trying their best to put out the fire.

“Meanwhile, the fire service has been contacted, and the situation is being monitored.

“For now, there is no record of loss of life, and the worth of property destroyed has not yet been determined.

“Further details shall be communicated as the operation is still ongoing,” he said.