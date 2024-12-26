Share

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has confirmed that a fire engulfed a plank market at Pipeline Street in the Ikotun area of Lagos State, destroying a section of the market.

The Permanent Secretary of the LASEMA, Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu said the tragic incident affected four shops in the area.

According to Osanyintoku the prompt response of the Agency’s Dolphin Response Team from Igando and the efficient coordination of other responders at the incident scene curtailed the spread of fire to adjoining buildings

He also disclosed that there was no loss of lives and no injuries were sustained, he added that the cause of the fire could not be ascertained.

