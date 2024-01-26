JUST-IN: Fire Guts INEC Office In Ibadan

A strange fire gutted the Ibadan South East Local Government Area office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Oyo State on Friday.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the State, Dr Adeniran Rahmon Tella, in a statement made available to New Telegraph noted that the outbreak occurred at around 10:30 a.m.

Dr Tella explained the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained at the time of filling this report but was assumed to be triggered by a power surge.

The REC stated further that, no life was lost but some logistic materials were burnt.

He however gave the assurance that the incident has no effect on the upcoming Saki/West State Constituency re-run election coming up on Saturday the 3rd of February, 2024.