JUST-IN: Fire Guts Gas Plant In Port Harcourt

A gas plant located in Rumukurusi Community in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, has been gutted by fire, an incident that threw the residents and people doing business in the area into panic.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday while most of the residents of the area were still sleeping.

The gas plant, operated by Hydropet Oil Services Limited, according to a resident caught fire around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, and it took the intervention of the fire service to put out the fire.

The resident said that there were screams and panic among residents and that some of them were calling business owners residing outside the area of the fire

One of the shop owners in the area said that people were afraid that the fire would spread quickly to some of the buildings in the area, they were relieved that it burned in a controlled way.

“Initially we were afraid that the fire would spread and affect some of the buildings around the gas plant. In fact, I was afraid of an explosion, but nothing of such happened. It is just that it kept burning till this morning and the fire service had to intervene.”