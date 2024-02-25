JUST-IN: Fire Guts FCT Minister Of State’s Residence

Fire has gutted the official residence of the Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Mariya Mahmoud.

The fire incident which occurred on Sunday afternoon, February 25 was said to have completely burnt down the building located No. 9, Justice Roseline Ukeji Close, Asokoro.

An eyewitness account said that the fire gained momentum due to a delay in the arrival of firefighters.

Confirming the fire outbreak, the Media Aide to the minister, Austine Elemue, said the cause of the fire was yet to be determined.

Details later…