JUST-IN: Fire Engulfs Radio Nigeria Lagos Office

A fire broke out late Wednesday evening at the Radio Nigeria premises on Plot No. 35, Ikoyi Road, Lagos, sparking widespread concern and triggering an immediate response from emergency services.

The cause of the blaze remains unknown as authorities launched investigations into the incident.

Margaret Adeseye, Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, disclosed that the agency received a distress call around 5:30 PM.

Firefighters from the Dolphin, Ebute Elefun, and Oba Onitolo Fire Stations quickly mobilized to tackle the flames, which had engulfed the studio section of the building.

Efforts are ongoing to fully contain the fire and assess the extent of the damage.

Adeseye noted: “The public is assured that collaborative efforts with the Federal Fire Service and other emergency responders, including the Nigerian Police, have brought the situation under control, confining the fire to the studio section of the U-shaped one-story building where it started.

While the cause of the fire is yet unknown and no casualties have been reported, damping down of the fire embers continues.

