JUST-IN: Fire Destroys 22 Shops In Kano Market

The Zonal Information Officer of Gwarzo Local Government Area of Kano State, Rabiu Khalil has confirmed the incident of a fire outbreak resulting in the loss of goods and property worth millions of naira in the incident that gutted 22 shops in Gwarzo market, headquarters of Gwarzo Local Government Area of Kano State.

The inferno which happened on Monday, had thrown the victims into mourning as many of them were said to have lost millions of naira to the disaster.

This was confirmed in a statement made available to New Telegram on Tuesday.

“The fire started at midnight of last Sunday and it took the state fire service personnel up to Monday morning before they could finally put it out,” the statement said.

Khalil stated that; dozens of shops were completely razed down by the inferno, while properties worth millions of naira were ruined, but there was no injury or loss of life in the occurrence.

KEDCO distances itself from furniture company fire incidence One of the victims, Dayyabu Lawan Bala, said he lost goods worth over N5m to the fire. He called on the government and other well-to-do individuals to come to their assistance to alleviate their sufferings. “I lost goods worth N5m in my shop to this unfortunate fire incident. I appeal to the state government to come to our rescue,” he said. The member representing Gwarzo Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Abdullahi Muazu Babangandu, had paid a sympathy visit to the affected traders where he donated the sum of N500,000 to the victims after visiting the scene. When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Abdullahi, also confirmed the incident saying a total of 22 shops were destroyed by the inferno. He, however, explained that out of the 22 shops, two were under construction. “The number of affected shops was 22 out of which two were uncompleted,” Abdullahi said.