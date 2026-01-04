The Nigerian government has withdrawn the criminal charge against Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the development is coming days after the Senate President, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, directed his legal counsel to withdraw all defamation charges against individuals in 2025, in which Sen. Natasha is included.

Recall that in December 2025, Akpabio filed a N200 billion defamation suit at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) high court in Abuja against Akpoti-Uduaghan, over sexual harassment allegations made against him.

The notice of discontinuance was filed in suit number FHC/ABJ/CR/195/2025 between the Federal Government and Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The document, dated December 12, 2025, was brought pursuant to sections 108(1), 108(2)(a) and 108(5) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

The notice partly reads, “The Office of the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation intends to discontinue proceeding in this matter,” the notice reads.

The notice was signed by M.B. Abubakar, director of public prosecutions of the federation, and Aderonke Imana, the assistant chief state counsel.

The filing was made on behalf of Lateef Fagbemi, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

Court records show that the notice was received and endorsed by the federal high court, Abuja, on December 15, 2025.

The document was subsequently certified as a true copy by the registry of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on December 18, 2025.