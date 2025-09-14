The Federal Government has once again warned at least 32 states of the federation about the potential flooding crisis that may occur as a result of heavy rainfall between September 14th and 18th, 2025.

The Federal Ministry of Environment’s National Flood Early Warning Centre gave this warning on Sunday in a prediction notice issued by Usman Abdullahi Bokani, the Director, Erosion, Flood and Coastal Zone Management Department.

The notice listed the affected states, which are Adamawa State (Ganye, Natubi); Benue State (Abinsi, Agyo, Gogo, Ito, Makurdi, Udoma, Ukpiam); Nasarawa State (Agima, Rukubi, Odogbo); Taraba State (Beli, Serti, Donga); Delta State (Umugboma, Umukwata, Abraka, Aboh, Okpo-Krika); and Niger State (Rijau).

READ ALSO

More states include Kebbi State (Ribah); Kano State (Gwarzo, Karaye); Katsina State (Jibia); Sokoto State (Makira); and Zamfara State (Kaura Namoda, Shinkafi, Maradun, Gusau, Anka, Bungudu).

The Ministry warned about the risks of the rising water levels in the River Benue, River Niger, and River Gongola, which are situated on the floodplains.

“Also, due to a rise in the water level of River Gongola, River Benue, and River Niger, the communities on the flood plains of River Gongola up to Numan, and also communities on the flood plains of River Benue and River Niger up to Lokoja are advised to evacuate immediately.

“Relevant stakeholders should kindly take note.”

Speaking further on the imminent crisis, the ministry encouraged the state governments and other agencies to take proactive steps ahead of the rainfall.