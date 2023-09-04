JUST-IN: FG To Meet Labour Leaders Over Nationwide Strike

The Federal Government will on Monday meet with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) by 3p.m over the proposed nationwide strike.

New Telegraph had over the weekend reported that the organized labour announced plans to embark on a two-day warning strike over the continued hardship faced by Nigerians over the removal of fuel subsidy.

Following the planned strike, the Federal Government through the Ministry of Labour and Employment scheduled a meeting with the labour union to avert the strike.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong who disclosed this at a press briefing explained that he had not met with the labour leaders today because he didn’t get adequate briefs from relevant departments before now.

Lalong pleaded with the TUC and NLC leadership to persuade all of its affiliate unions to schedule their two-day strike and planned total shutdown in 21 days.