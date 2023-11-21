JUST-IN: FG Revokes 1,633 Mining Licences

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government on Tuesday said it has revoked 1,633 mineral titles over unpaid annual fees.

The Federal Government through the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake made the disclosure at a press briefing in Abuja.

He said the licenses of these mineral title holders were revoked due to failure to pay mandatory annual service fees of N1,500 per cadastral unit.

According to him, “The Mining Cadastre Office has recommended the revocation of 1,633 mineral titles as follows: Exploration Licence, 536; Quarry Licence, 279; Small Scale Mining Licence, 787 and Mining Lease, 31.

“In line with the powers conferred on me by the NMMA 2007, Section 5 (a), I have approved the revocation of the 1,633 titles.”

He said, “It is indeed very unconscionable for corporate bodies making huge profits from mining to refuse to give the government its due by failing to pay their annual service fee. It is indeed a reasonable conjecture that such a company will even be more unwilling to pay royalties and honour its tax obligations to the government.

“The amount the companies are being asked to pay is peanut compared to their revenue projections. For example, the holder of an exploration title pays only N1,500 per cadastral unit not exceeding 200 units.

“Those holding titles covering more than 200 units pay N2,000 per unit, In short, the larger the area your title covers, the more you pay.

“This principle was applied to ensure that applicants don’t hold more than they require to explore. With a cadastral unit captured as a square of 500 metres by 500 metres, any law-abiding title holder should not hesitate to perform its obligations.”