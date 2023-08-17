JUST-IN: FG Names New CMDs For Fed Medical Centres

Eleven new Chief Medical Directors (CMDs) have been appointed by the Federal Government to lead the nation’s federally designated medical facilities.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH’s) Director of Press, Patricia Deworitshe, and made available to newsmen in the state.

In the letter dated August 16, the new CMDs were appointed for a period of Four Years initial which begin on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

The new CMDs are Professor Nyandanti Yakub Wilberforce from the Federal Medical Centre in Hong, Adamawa State, Professor Issa Baba Awoye from the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital in Buddo-Egba, Kwara State, Professor Umar Faruk Abdumajid from the FMC in Daura, Katsina State, Professor Muhammad Shittu Adamu from the FMC in Wase, Plateau, Professor Shuaibu Jauro Yahya – FMC

Others are Dr. Nurudeen Isa of the National Orthopaedic Hospital in Dala, Kano State, Prof. Mangwa Kortar of the FMC in Makurdi, Benue State, Prof. Robinson Chukwudi Onoh of the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, and Prof. Mangwa Kortar.

Daju, however, gave the new CMDs a mandate to collaborate with the healthcare providers and other stakeholders and investigate all available options in order to create a favourable work climate and infrastructure for providing high-standard healthcare services.

According to her, “It may be challenging, but there is no challenge that is unsurmountable and your appointment is an indication of the confidence that the Federal Government reposed on you.”

She asked them to use their expertise and wealth of experience in their various healthcare facilities, emphasising that their performance would determine whether or not their tenure would be extended.

Daju gave the assurance that the ministry will offer the required assistance with the resources at its disposal to enable them to fulfil the hospital standard.

Dr. Anugwu replied on behalf of the newly appointed directors, thanking President Bola Tinubu and the ministry for recognising their qualifications for the position.

“We will do our best to improve the lot of our people, to justify the confidence reposed in us by the President and the Ministry, we will put in what it takes to move the health care system in our facilities going forward, we will not rest, we will move along with the vision of Mr. President and make sure that our people receive the best, we will not disappoint you,” she said.