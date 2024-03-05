JUST-IN: FG Gives Fresh Update On New Minimum Wage

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Finance has disclosed that it is set to conduct a nationwide public hearing as part of the process towards the implementation of a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

This was contained in a press statement made available to New Telegraph by the Ministry’s spokesperson on Monday night in Abuja.

According to the statement, the public hearing would be done in the six geo-political zones in the country in order to gather diverse views and recommendations on the new minimum wage.

It further added that the six public hearings will hold in North-East, Yola; North-West, Kano; North-Central, Abuja; South-South, Uyo; South-East, Enugu, and South-West, Lagos on March 7, 2024.

The South-West zonal public hearing will hold in Lagos at the LTV Blue Roof Arena to be chaired by the Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun.

A diverse panel will lead the discussions including: Government representatives: Edun and Osun Governor Adeleke Ademola (representing State Governments); Employers’ representatives: Omo-Lamai Grace (Manufacturers Association) and Muhammed Nura (Nigeria Association of SMEs); Labour representatives Adeyanju Adewale (NLC) and Shuaibu Afusatu (TUC) as well as Labour and Employment Minister of State Onyejeocha Nkeiruka.

The Ministry stated that the public hearings offer a crucial opportunity for stakeholders to actively participate in shaping the national minimum wage policy by contributing their perspectives.