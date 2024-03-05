JUST-IN: FG Gives Fresh Update On New Minimum Wage

The Federal Government through the Ministry of Finance has disclosed that it is set to conduct a nationwide public hearing as part of the process towards the implementation of a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.
This was contained in a press statement made available to New Telegraph by the Ministry’s spokesperson on Monday night in Abuja.
According to the statement, the public hearing would be done in the six geo-political zones in the country in order to gather diverse views and recommendations on the new minimum wage.
It further added that the six public hearings will hold in North-East, Yola; North-West, Kano; North-Central, Abuja; South-South, Uyo; South-East, Enugu, and South-West, Lagos on March 7, 2024.
The South-West zonal public hearing will hold in Lagos at the LTV Blue Roof Arena to be chaired by the Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun.
The Ministry stated that the public hearings offer a crucial opportunity for stakeholders to actively participate in shaping the national minimum wage policy by contributing their perspectives.