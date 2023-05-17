JUST-IN: FG Begins Payment Of Medical Lecturers’ Salary Arrears – ASSU

The Federal Government on Wednesday begins the payment of salary owing some of the Federal University lecturers.

According to a source from the Nnamdi Azikwe University who spoke under the condition of anonymity, the government was particular in the payment of the university lecturers as withheld salaries are been paid to the medical lecturers as at the time being.

The source added that only lecturers in the department of Basic Medical Science, Basic Clinical Sciences and Medicine across the some federal universities are attended to, while others are yet to be settled.

New Telegraph also learned that the lecturers are under the Nigerian Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA), one of the two splinter groups licensed by the government to reduce the influence of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Recall that, the President of the Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari 2022 administration, implemented a no-work-no-pay rule against the the lecturers who embarked on a seven months strike by ASSU.

It was reported that all the attempts put forward by ASSU to make the Federal Government pay the withheld salary during the strike proved abortive.

Following the development, the Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria, is a body which consist of medical doctors in academic and other consultant medical doctors, explains to the government that the salaries of the members should not be withheld because, the medical school was not shut down during the period of the strike.

“This is currently causing confusion in the school. Medical lecturers have started receiving their salaries. Other lecturers have not but we have been told to stay calm,” the source added.

“It is true, medical lecturers who worked during the time of strike have started receiving theirs,” another medical lecturer at the University of Maiduguri was quoted to have said.

Also, the chairperson of ASUU, Federal University of Technology (FUT Minna) told the newsmen that even though not all the medical lecturers have been paid, he could confirm the payment of medical lecturers at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University.