JUST-IN: FG Approves N25,000 Allowance For Doctors

The Federal Government on Thursday approved the payment of N25,000 peculiar allowance to medical and dental practitioners working in federally funded clinics, hospitals, and medical facilities.

This was contained in a letter dated July 26, 2023, titled, “Accoutrement allowance for medical and dental doctors in hospitals, medical centres, and clinics in federal MDAs, ” and signed by the Commission’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ekpo Nta.

The letter read, “The Federal Government has approved the payment of an Accoutrement allowance of twenty-five naira (N25,000.00) per quarter to Medical and Dental Doctors in hospitals, medical centres, and clinics in the Federal Public Service. The allowance is to be paid from the overhead budget.

“The approval takes effect from June 1, 2023. All enquiries relating to this circular should be directed to the Commission.”

According to information obtained by New Telegraph, the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors members’ continuing indefinite strike may not be unrelated to the publication of the circular addressing the allowance.

In the meantime, Dr Emeka Oji, President of NARD, claimed in a recent interview with New Telegraph that physicians were asking for a government pay rise of roughly 500%.