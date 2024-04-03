JUST-IN: FG Announces Hike In Electricity Tariff

The Federal Government through the Nigerian Power Regulatory Commission (NERC) on Wednesday announced the increment in the cost of power supply for consumers in the Band A category.

The Vice Chairman of NERC, Musliu Oseni who made the announcement at a news conference in Abuja said that the electricity rates will increase.

According to him, customer payments for kilowatt-hours will increase from the current N66 to N225 as a result of this modification.

He said, “We currently have 800 feeders that are categorised as Band A, but it will now be reduced to under 500.

“This means that 17 per cent now qualify as Band-A feeders. These feeders only service 15 per cent of total electricity customers connected to the feeders.

“The commission has issued an order which is titled April supplementary order and the commission allows a 235 kilowatt per hour.”