JUST-IN: Fed Commissioner Dies In Auto Crash In Yobe

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) Federal Commissioner representing the North East Region, Alhaji Faruq Umar has reportedly died from a road accident.

New Telegraph gathered that the late Umar died after he was involved auto crash in the early hours of Sunday, June 11 along Jakusko-Gashu’a, highway while returning after a condolence visit to Jakusko town.

Idi Barde Gubana, the Deputy Governor of Yobe State, was among the top government functionaries who attended the funeral prayer of the deceased.

The prayer led by the former Special Adviser to Governor Buni on Religious Affairs, Ustaz Babagana Mallan Kyari, was conducted at the state low-cost in Gashu’a town, the headquarters of Bade Local Government Area of the state.

Deputy Governor Gubana thereafter condoled the family of the late commissioner and the good people of Bade LGA over the great loss.

He also prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and the family left behind to have the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Faruq Umar died at the age of 52 and was survived by two wives and six children.