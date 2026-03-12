New Telegraph

March 12, 2026
JUST-IN: FCT ADC Suspends Ireti Kingibe

The Ward Chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has announced the suspension of Senator Ireti Kingibe indefinitely.

New Telegraph reports that Senator Kingibe’s suspension was announced by the Wuse Ward ADC Chairman, Kanayo Chukwu, during a meeting attended by party executive members on Thursday, March 12.

According to the party, the FCT senator was suspended because of her anti-party activities, insubordination and violation of party rules.

Chukwu said the development followed a meeting of the ADC Ward executives, where her matter was discussed.

