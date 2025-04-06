Share

Barely a year after he was rumoured dead, Victor Omololu Olunloyo, a former Governor of Oyo State, has been confirmed dead at the age of 89.

Born on April 14, 1935, Olunloyo was previously rumoured to have died on April 21, 2024, a claim which was promptly refuted by his family.

Now, just nine days to his 90th birthday, the former governor has passed away.

His death was confirmed in a statement signed by a former Editor of the Nigerian Tribune, Oladapo Ogunwusi.

Olunloyo, who was of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN), served as governor of Oyo State between October 1 and December 31, 1983, after defeating the incumbent, Bola Ige of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN).

The statement read: “With a heavy heart but gratitude to the Almighty, we announce the passing into glory of Victor Omololu Olunloyo former governor of Oyo State, mathematician and engineer, and renowned technocrat a few days before his 90th birthday.

“The Balogun of Oyo and Otun Bobasewa of Ife, Dr. Olunloyo, was the first Rector of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, and also the pioneer Rector of Kwara State Polytechnic, among other notable appointments.

“His long record of service to the nation and humanity is a source of pride to his family and associates, even as we come to grips with this devastating loss.

“The Olunloyo family appreciates the understanding of the press and the public as they begin preparations to give him a befitting burial,” the statement concluded.

