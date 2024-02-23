JUST-IN: Ex-NBA President, Akpata Emerges Edo LP Guber Candidate

Olumide Akpata, a former National President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has emerged as the Edo State Governorship candidate for the Labour Party (LP).

New Telegraph reports that Benin City, the state capital on Friday hosted the Primary election of the party ahead of the September 21 gubernatorial poll.

Having received the most votes, Akpata was proclaimed the winner of the primary on Friday, February 23.

With 316 votes, Akpata emerged victorious to defeat the other contenders.