JUST-IN: Ex-Edo Speaker, Onobun Involved In Road Crash

The immediate past Speaker, of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon Marcus Onobun on Wednesday was involved in a road accident on his way to Abuja and was said to have sustained injuries.

The Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party in the state, Tony Aziegbemi, who confirmed the incident on Friday said, Onobun who is now a member of the House of Representatives, is currently at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Aziegbemi said the former Edo House of Assembly Speaker was not in critical condition as he spoke to him when he visited him in the hospital on Thursday.

“I can confirm to you that he had an accident on Wednesday and he had fractures in some parts of his body but he is responding and not in critical condition.

“When I visited him on Thursday, we spoke and he even told me how the incident happened. I wish him a quick recovery so that he can get back on his feet and contribute to the development of his people as he has always done,” Aziegbemi added.

Onobun, representing Esan West, Esan Central, and Igueben Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, was said to have sustained multiple fractures when a vehicle he was traveling in fell into a ditch along Ekpoma-Abuja Highway.

He was said to be travelling from Benin to Abuja, after missing his flight when the accident happened. He was rushed to the hospital, and doctors said he would make a full recovery

The wreckage of the lawmaker’s vehicle, a dark-brown Mitsubishi SUV, showed a detached airbag system, a shattered windshield, and a disfigured roof.