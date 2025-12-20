JUST-IN: Ex-Edo Commissioner, Idahosa Dies At 72

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Commissioner for Information under the Lucky Igbinedion administration, Hon Charles Idahosa has died.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that Idahosa, known as Charlie Tempo died at the age of 72.

Though no official response yet from his family, his younger brother, Andrew Idahosa has not picked repeated calls, but a source close to the family confirmed his death.

According to him, “Daddy was full of life this morning, as usual he came downstairs receiving people. I don’t know what happened, it is shocking.” He said.

Idahosa was a vocal politician and former Political Adviser to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for the eight years he was governor of the state.

He pitched tent with Godwin Obaseki when he fell out with Oshiomhole as governor and even wrote a book titled “The Fall of the last godfather”. He also defected with Obaseki to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for his second term election in 2020.

The late Idahosa also fell out with Obaseki after his re-election and he was among the first politicians to publicly say so. He went back to the APC and was also the first to release jingles for Governor Monday Okpebholo’s election.

Reacting to his death, former Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki in a statement said “I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Hon. Charles Idahosa, fondly referred to as Charlie Tempo.

“The late Idahosa was an illustrious son of Edo State and a respected leader from the Edo South Senatorial District, who served our State and nation in various capacities.

“Charlie Tempo was someone with whom I shared a personal bond. We attended the same secondary school, worshipped in the same Anglican church, and our families share longstanding ties, which makes this loss even more painful for me.

“I commiserate with the entire Idahosa family, the Oshodin family, the people of Edo South, friends and associates of the great Charlie Tempo and pray that God grants all the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”