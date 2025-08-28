JUST-IN: Ex-Customs CG, Mustapha Is Dead

Former Comptroller-General (CG) of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ahmed Aliyu Mustapha, has reportedly passed away.

The development was announced on Thursday, August 28, in a press statement issued by the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri.

New Telegraph recalls that Mustapha served as Comptroller-General of the NCS from 1999 to 2003, and retired in December 2003, after more than three decades of active duty.

The statement reads, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu Musdafa, former CG of Customs. A man of service, dignity & duty whose legacy will live on. My prayers are with Lamido Adamawa, the Musdafa royal family & all who mourn him. May Allah grant him Aljannah Firdaus,” Fintiri wrote.

READ ALSO

Mustapha, an elder brother to the Lamido of Adamawa, Alhaji Dr. Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Mustapha, also held the traditional title of Sardauna of Adamawa.

He joined the NCS as a young cadet and steadily rose through the ranks before he was appointed Comptroller-General in 1999, at the dawn of the Fourth Republic.