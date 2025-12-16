JUST-IN: Ex-CJN, Tanko Muhammad Dies At 71

A former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad (retd.), is dead.

New Telegraph gathered that the former CJN died at a hospital in Saudi Arabia, about two weeks before his 72nd birthday.

Justic Muhammad’s death was announced by the Nigerian Association of Muslim Law Students (NAMLAS) on Tuesday in Abuja.

In the statement titled “NAMLAS Condolence Message on the Passing of Hon. Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, GCON, Former Chief Justice of Nigeria,” the association described his passing as a significant loss for the country.

“Indeed, to Allah we belong, and to Him we shall return.

“The Nigeria Association of Muslim Law Students (NAMLAS), National Headquarters, Abuja, receives with profound sorrow the news of the passing of Honourable Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, GCON, former Chief Justice of Nigeria.

His demise is a monumental loss to the Nigerian judiciary, the legal profession, the Muslim Ummah, and the nation at large,” NAMLAS said.

Although details of his death are still sketchy as of press time, he was said to have died of an ailment. The nature of the ailment has yet to be confirmed.

Justice Muhammad was born in Giade Local Government Area of Bauchi State in 1953.